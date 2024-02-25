The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $30,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after buying an additional 121,432 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.39. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $124.75.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

