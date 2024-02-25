The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stake Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

GBX opened at $49.66 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

