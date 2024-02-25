The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $865.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.