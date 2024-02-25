The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $26,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Stephens cut their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

