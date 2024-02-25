TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

