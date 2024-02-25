UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $223,238,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after purchasing an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 670,154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 49.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 628,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth $32,185,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 6.0 %

WOLF stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.