UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brady were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brady by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,227,000 after acquiring an additional 409,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 18.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 198,805 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BRC opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

