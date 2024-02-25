UBS Group AG Sells 70,869 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 897,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $782,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 22.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 51,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYI opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

