Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 884,800 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $174,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $549.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

