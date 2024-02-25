United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

UNFI stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

