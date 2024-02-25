United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

