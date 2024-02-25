Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Raised to $210.00 at TD Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $171.89 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.04.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after acquiring an additional 94,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,623,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

