Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Trading Down 8.1 %

OLED stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.04. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.