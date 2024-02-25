Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 199.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 48,546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 189.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 50,014 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 14.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UVE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 22.4 %

NYSE:UVE opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Universal Insurance

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.