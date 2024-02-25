Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $26,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMF opened at $119.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

