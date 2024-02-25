Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,071 shares of company stock worth $317,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

