Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 197,430 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRDN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.93. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $987.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

