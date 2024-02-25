Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Paula A. Pryor Sells 1,908 Shares

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WD opened at $96.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

