WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 37,020 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,020 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

