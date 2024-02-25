Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $277.57 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.62 and its 200-day moving average is $231.52.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.