Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.65

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $64.36, with a volume of 336786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 10.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

