Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock Position Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE XHR opened at $13.31 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

