Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $30,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,011,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

