Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ziff Davis by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 1.2 %

ZD stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $81.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

