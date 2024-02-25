Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $235.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.34.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,665,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,356,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,907,722. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

