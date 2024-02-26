12,736 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RNR opened at $226.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $235.14.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

