1,919 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,919 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 110.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 456.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after buying an additional 178,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.32.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,749 shares of company stock worth $1,352,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F5

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.