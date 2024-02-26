2,277 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $178.37 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $179.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.15 and a 200-day moving average of $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

