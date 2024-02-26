26,688 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,688 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

NYSE:TOL opened at $111.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.26. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $112.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

