27,217 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $174.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $175.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

