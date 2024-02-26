28,500 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after acquiring an additional 697,434 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $48.97 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

