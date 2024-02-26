2,915 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 506,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,962,000 after buying an additional 497,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.16. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

