37,865 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.21% of RH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at $27,418,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2,139.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 187.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,040,000 after acquiring an additional 320,538 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 18.5% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 22.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RH opened at $258.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.02. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.44.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

