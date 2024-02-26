42,191 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

