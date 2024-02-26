54,266 Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Target Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after buying an additional 149,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 1.8 %

TH opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $956.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.