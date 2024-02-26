55,354 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,324,000 after buying an additional 254,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of XRAY opened at $33.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

