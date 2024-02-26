5,811 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Select Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,015.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 503,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 59.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 314,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000 over the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

