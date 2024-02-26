5,887 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $42.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
