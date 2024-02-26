63,239 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 63,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CAVA Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after acquiring an additional 545,799 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 768,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 239,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAVA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $51.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

