79,174 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRLB opened at $36.54 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $939.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

