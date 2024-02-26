8,066 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $89.02 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

