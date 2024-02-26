8,169 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,169 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 202.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,844 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,918 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 21.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Halliburton by 64.2% during the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 153,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

