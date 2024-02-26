81,900 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of SMART Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,928 shares of company stock valued at $323,897. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SGH

SMART Global Price Performance

SGH stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About SMART Global

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.