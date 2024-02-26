8,629 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.21 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

