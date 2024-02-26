97,000 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kyndryl stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

