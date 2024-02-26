Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Holdings Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $122.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

