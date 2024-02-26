Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $69.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

