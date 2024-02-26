Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,371 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of ON24 worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

In other ON24 news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $41,953.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,360 shares of company stock worth $1,154,784 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

ON24 Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of ONTF opened at $7.06 on Monday. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

