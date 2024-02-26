Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iQIYI worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,802,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,746,000 after acquiring an additional 405,025 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in iQIYI by 1,117.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931,422 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 23.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,920 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd grew its position in iQIYI by 38.9% in the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 12,268,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Stock Performance

iQIYI stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

