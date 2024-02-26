Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 110.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 40,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $299,993.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,912.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heritage Insurance
Heritage Insurance Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.
Heritage Insurance Profile
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Insurance
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 6 reasons to buy Teva Pharmaceuticals stock sooner than later
- Trading Halts Explained
- Analysts boosted Snowflake stock, big firms are buying now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Chinese stocks poised for rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.