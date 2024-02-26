Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 110.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 40,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $299,993.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,912.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRTG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $5.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

